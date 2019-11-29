DWIGHT – Tracy Lynn Haymes, 41, of Dwight and formerly of Brookfield, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019 at Morris Hospital. Born June 9, 1978 in Berwyn, Tracy Lynn is a daughter of Tom Haymes and Mary Ellen Kouba. She was a member of Hope Church in LaGrange – Highlands, and a great fan of the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Bulls. Tracy will be remembered for her love of babies, music and dancing, make-up and art. Survivors include her parents; three brothers: Jeffrey (Rina) Haymes of Willow Springs; Tom (Pilialoha) Haymes of Plainfield; and Joseph (Jennifer) Haymes of Woodridge; nieces and nephews: Jeffrey Jr. “J.J.”, Michael, Rianna, Lucien, Nalani, Keani, Juliana, Jenna, Joshua and Jackson; and the members of the Fox Center, especially: Becky, Deb, Barb and Linda, the nurse. The family received friends for a visitation Monday, November 25, from 3 p.m. until the 7 p.m. funeral service at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris. Pastor Corlew officiated at the service. Cremation rites were accorded following the services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made as gifts in Tracy’s memory to the Fox Developmental Center Special Fund, 134 W. Main St., Dwight, IL 60420. Family and friends may sign the guestbook, upload photographs, or share Tracy’s memorial page online by logging on to: www.ReevesFuner al.com/notices/Tracy-Haymes