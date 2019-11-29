Kenneth C. Jensen

DWIGHT – Kenneth C. “Kenny” Jensen, 87, of Dwight passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 27, at 11 a.m. in the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dwight with Rev. Grant Speece officiating. Interment in McDowell Cemetery, rural Dwight, will follow the service. Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the church. In his final years, Ken reflected on his life and wrote his own story: “I was born May 18, 1932 to Elmer and Louise Anderson Jensen on a farm south of Dwight. I graduated from Dwight High School in 1949. After graduation, I worked at Bush Hatchery before being called to the Army in 1952. When I returned home in 1954, my Dad had bought a gasoline station in downtown Dwight. We later moved to our gasoline station on the corner of 17 and 47 and have been there for 65 years. 1954 was a big year as I also married my wonderful wife, Barbara Patten, and recently celebrated our 65th wedding anniversary on November 14. Without her taking care of me during my illness, I don’t know what I would have done. We had a lot of great times together. With our friends, we enjoyed dinners on Wednesday nights and dancing on Saturdays. Our favorite thing together was traveling and seeing many wonderful things. For 60 years, we spent two weeks of our summer fishing at Big Winnie in Minnesota. We went to Yuma, Arizona for many years and made lots of memories with great friends. Over 60 years in the gasoline business, I met a lot of wonderful friends and they will be missed. I really enjoyed all of you! As my condition has worsened over the last few years, all I can do is go out and play gin rummy with some of my good buddies. I had a good life but the last few years have been rough.” Ken was a longtime member of the First United Congregational Church and held many positions within the church. He was a member of the Danish Brotherhood Lodge #34 in Dwight, where he served as president along with serving as the Midwest District president. He volunteered for the Dwight Harvest Days for over 20 years. Most of those years, he served as the entertainment chairman. In 2011, he was honored as the parade marshal. He was also a member of the American Legion, and served on the board of directors for the Bank of Dwight. Bowling, golfing, and cheering on the Chicago sports teams with family and friends were some of his favorite activities. Surviving are his wife, Barbara; three sons: Monte (Amy) Jensen, Gregg (Diane) Jensen, and Kent (Julie) Jensen; and one daughter, Anne (Mike) Rodosky, all of Dwight. Also surviving are ten grandchildren: Courtney (Luke) Tjelle, Morgan (Linds-ey) Jensen, Ainsley (Brad) Thompson, Brian Jensen, Brad (Jennifer) Jensen, Kevin (Jodi) Jensen, Megan Jensen, Drew Jensen, Dane Rodosky and Abby Rodosky; 13 great-grandchildren: Hayden, Mason and Oliver Tjelle; Parker Jensen; Aubrey, Leah and Grady Jensen; Brayden, Trevor and Jace Jensen; and Eli, Kade and Bristol Jensen; and two brothers: Keith (Betty) Jensen of Elk Grove Village and Richard (Connie) Jensen of East Moline. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father- and mother-in-law, Irwin and Gladys Patten. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences to the family: hagermemorial.com Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, is in charge of arrangements.