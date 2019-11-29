PONTIAC – Darrel G. Stewart, 79, of Pontiac and formerly of Dwight, passed away Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his home in Pontiac surrounded by his family. Darrel was born February 22, 1940 in Burnt Prairie, son of Verl and Alice Bowman Stewart. He married Janice Stacy March 5, 1965 in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, Dwight. His wife survives in Pontiac. Also surviving are sons: Greg (Billie Jo) Stewart of Morris and Chuck (Trudy) Stewart of Ottawa; daughters: Denise (Curt) Brown of Emington; Tammy Bennington of Dwight; and Jeni (Mike) Byrns of Pontiac. Brothers: Wayne (Glenda) Stewart and Lloyd (Judy) Stewart, both of Benton; brother-in-law, Curtis (Ellen) Stacy of Florida; sister-in-law, Marcia (Bob) DeMarse of Dwight; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild also survive. Over the years, Darrel and Janice fostered more than 55 children. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers: Estell Stewart, Sr., Chancey Stewart, Delmas Stewart and Gale Stewart, and Ronald Stewart. Darrel worked for CAT for more than 30 years, finishing his career as an inspector. He also worked for the Village of Dwight, mowing and fixing ballfields. He drove a bus for Turner Bus Service, and kept the scoreboard at local ballgames. Cremation rites were accorded following the Saturday, November 23, 11 a.m., services at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Pastor Chrissy Salser officiated at the service. Burial will be in Burnt Prairie Cemetery in Southern Illinois at a later date. Visitation was held from 9 a.m. Saturday until the time of services. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.hagermemorial.com