Daniel N. Beal, 87, passed away peacefully Friday morning, November 22, 2019.

Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 West Route 6 at Deerpath Drive, Morris, from 9 a.m. until the funeral services at 11 a.m.

Interment will follow in Ward Cemetery, Mazon Township.

He was born August 11, 1932 in Morris, son of Pearle Kasten and Nelson W. Beal. On March 15, 1952 he married Betty Anne Walker. They raised their family in Verona, being actively involved in all of their children’s interests.

Dan was engaged in farming most of his adult life, as well as serving his community as a banker with the Verona Exchange Bank for 16 years.

He is survived by his children: Darilyn Larsen, Debra (David) Buttry, Daniel (Peter Perry) Beal and Dana (Ronald) Bobinski.

Also surviving are grandchildren: Stephanie (Blake) Longeway, Caitlin Larsen, Niall Larsen, Beth (Nathan) Setzer, Valerie (Robert) Czech, Danielle (Eric) Roebuck, Brittany (Kyle) Buttry-Watson, Zhenia Buttry, Matthew Bobinski, Lilah Bobinski and Jolene Bobinski.

He was the great-grandfather of Lessa, Fallon, Hunter and Keenan; Navy, Boston and Jetton; Leola, Greta and Thea; Christopher, Alister and Cole.

A sister, Jeanne Ronchetti, and several nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his wife of 67 years, Betty, he was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, John J. “Jack” Ronchetti.

Daniel, a true gentleman, will be remembered for his fierce commitment to family above all.

He loved trap shooting and was an avid reader. He was a United States Army veteran and a former Mason.

Memorials in his name may be made to the Verona Methodist Church or Ward Cemetery Association.

