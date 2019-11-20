WILLIFORD, ARKANSAS – Vernon L. Arnold, 78, of Williford, Arkansas and formerly of Carbon Hill, passed away November 15, 2019 in Batesville, Arkansas. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. in Reeves Funeral Home, Coal City. Rev. Brad Shumaker will officiate. Burial will be in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Vernon was born February 10, 1941 in Steele, Missouri, son of George and Bessie Rogers Arnold. He moved to Carbon Hill at the age of six months. Vernon married Donna J Ferrara March 25, 1961. He was employed at Testa’s IGA for 46 years, retiring in 2005. After retiring, he moved to Williford, Arkansas. He is survived by one daughter, Deidre Haff of Mazon; one son, Brian (Stephanie) Arnold of Black Rock, Arkansas; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, with one expected in April; one sister; one sister-in-law; two brothers-in-law; and many nieces and nephews. Also surviving are his son-in-law, grandchildren and special friends. Preferred memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. The guestbook may be signed, photographs uploaded, or Vernon’s memorial page shared at: www.ReevesFuneral.com/notices/Vernon-Arnold