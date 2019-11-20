Robert H. Lowe

CABERY – Robert H. “Bob” Lowe, 85, of Cabery passed away at 10:36 a.m., Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Tjardes Health Center of Evenglow Inn, Pontiac. Bob was born January 6, 1934 in rural Emington, a son of Fred and Jenny Wylie Lowe. He married Doris Lambert September 4, 1954 in the Kempton United Methodist Church. They celebrated 65 years of marriage together. She survives in Cabery. Also surviving are his children: Deb (Don) English of Kempton; David (Audrey) Lowe of Saunemin; Daphne (the late Brad) Wepprecht of Reddick; Dean (Tammy) Lowe of Kempton; and Robin (Bruce) Oldfather of Saunemin. Also surviving are his 18 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Ena Margaret Kemp; and two granddaughters, Hillary and Amber Wepprecht. Bob was educated in country schools before graduating from Kempton High School. He owned and operated his own business, Bob’s Dri Gas, for a number of years. He then went on to drive a truck for the state and farm the family farm. Bob also trucked for G. Howard Trucking for a number of years. For 18 years, he worked at RR Donnelley in Dwight before retiring in 1992. Bob was a member of the Kempton United Methodist Church and was a Broughton Township Trustee for many years. He liked reading, doing jigsaw puzzles, paint by number, and playing euchre. He enjoyed meeting for early morning coffee with his friends. Bob was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. Most of all, Bob loved his family and spending time with them. He will be missed and remembered for being an excellent husband, dad, grandpa, great-grandpa and friend. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 18, in the Kempton United Methodist Church with Rev. Herb Thompson officiating. Burial in Broughton Cemetery, rural Emington, followed the services. Visitation was held two hours preceding the service Monday in the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the Kempton United Methodist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at: calvertmemorial.com