CULLOM – Michael S. Barfield, 63, of Cullom died Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 5:00 a.m. at Accolade Healthcare of Pontiac. Cremation rites were accorded. Michael was born August 18, 1956 in Phenix City, AL, a son of Lester James and Alma Jean Black Walker. Survivors include his fiance, Chantell Watenpaugh of Cullom; seven children: Victoria Wright of Orange Beach, GA; Donovan Lawrence of Phenix City, AL; James Barfield of Georgia; Rose Cude of Phenix City, AL; Alexandria Barfield of Alabama; Breann Watenpaugh and Cheyenne Barfield, both of Cullom. Nine grandchildren; two sisters: Sheila Cobb of Phenix City, AL, and Gail Barfield Strickland of Peachtree City, GA; two brothers: Daniel Barfield of Smiths, AL, and Charles Barfield of Montgomery, AL; his adopted mother, Sybil Barfield, also survive. Michael was preceded in death by his father, his adopted father: Sonny Barfield. Michael served his country in the US Air Force and the US Marines. Memorials in Michael’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Calvert & Martin Funeral Home, Cullom, is handling the arrangements. His guestbook may be signed at: www.calvertmemorial.com