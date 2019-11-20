GARDNER – Lois Gertrude Vigna, 81, of Gardner passed away peacefully Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home in Joliet.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, November 20, at 10 a.m. in the United Lutheran Church, 309 Jefferson St., Gardner.

Interment will follow in Gardner Prairie Cemetery, Gardner.

Visitation was Tuesday, November 19, from 4 until 8 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home, Braidwood.

Lois was born January 20, 1938 in Dwight, daughter of Joseph and May Johnson Sandeno.

She was known for her hard work ethic. She was first employed with Illinois Bell, then worked for the Gardner Bank, and eventually retired from RR Donnelley in Dwight.

She was an active member of the United Lutheran Church in Gardner, where she also played the organ and was the choir director. She was the President of the Gardner Prairie Cemetery Board and an officer for several organizations, including music and athletic boosters.

Lois also helped establish the Junior Women’s Club in Gardner. She was a wonderful cook who enjoyed delivering meals to the field and hosting holiday dinners for her family. She was a caretaker for family members and friends. Lois greatly enjoyed spending time with her family, but most of all loved watching her grandchildren at their sporting events, and she recently looked forward to visits from her great-grandchildren. She was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

Surviving are her husband of 61 years, Bernard Vigna of Gardner, who she married November 30, 1957; two sons: Dean (Melissa) Vigna of Coal City and Dale (Pam) Vigna of Dwight; three grandchildren: Brianna (Chris) Schreiner, Cal Vigna, and Allison (Justin) Anderson; three great-grandchildren: Logan and Brooklyn Schreiner and Payton Anderson; two sisters: Delores (Bill) Huston of San Diego, California, and Elaine Stonemark of Dallas, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be directed to the United Lutheran Church or the Joliet Area Community Hospice Home.

