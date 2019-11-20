MORRIS – Lillian A. Johnson of Morris passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 20, from 1 until 2 p.m. at U. C. Davis – Callahan Funeral Home, 301 W. Washington St., Morris. At 2 p.m., a Celebration of Lillian’s Life will be officiated by Pastor Laura Wilson of the First United Methodist Church. Burial: Evergreen Cemetery. Lillian was born December 8, 1926 in Morris, the daughter of Harry K. and Rose Hroback Johnson. Raised and educated in Morris, she remained in the community all of her life. She worked at Jefferson Smurfit for more than 48 years, retiring in December of 1990. She was a league bowler at Echo Lanes in Morris for many years and enjoyed the game of golf. Surviving are one brother, Charles R. of Dwight; one niece, Valerie (the late Merle) DeLong of Dwight; and one nephew, Tracey E. (the late Ramona) Storm of Gardner. Preceding her in death: her father in 1964 and her mother in 1967; one sister, Marge Storm; and two brothers, Harry C. and Raymond R. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting www.ucdaviscallahan.com