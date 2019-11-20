ODELL – Gloria J. Haley, 75, of Odell passed away Friday, November 15, 2019 at her home. Visitation will be from 3 until 6 p.m., Saturday, November 23, at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac, with her service at 6 p.m. James Haley will officiate. Cremation rites will be accorded after the service with burial at a later date. Gloria was born March 11, 1944 in Bloomington, daughter of William B. and Charlotte Shippe Mardis. She married Samuel H. Haley June 9, 1963 in Bloomington. He passed away February 27, 2019. Surviving are her children: John E. (Kenna) Haley of Pontiac and James E. (Sue) Haley of Odell; grandchildren: John (Carrie) Haley of Springfield; Graham (Sarah Stalter) Haley and Ashleigh (Josh Anderson) Haley, both of Pontiac; and a great-granddaughter, Sophia Haley. She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Bill Mardis and Bob Mardis; and sisters: Judy Mardis in infancy, Louise Warnken, Bernice Chambers and Maxine Frye. Gloria initially attended Dwight High School, and then graduated from Bloomington High School. She was a secretary at William Fox Develop-mental Center in Dwight. She was a member of Authentic Church in Pontiac. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Authentic Church, 902 W. Custer Ave., Pontiac, IL 61764. Online condolences may be made to the family at: duffyfuneralhome.com or visit facebook.