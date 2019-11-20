DWIGHT – Esther M. Krug, 85, of Dwight peacefully passed away Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight under hospice care. Per her wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. A memorial service will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Kinsman, on Saturday, November 23, at 11 a.m. Father Stanley Drewniak will officiate. Visitation will begin one hour before the services. Esther was born February 19, 1934 on a farm in Verona, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Kleinberg. She attended Dwight Township High School and was a member of the graduating class of 1952. On May 17, 1952 she married the love of her life, Robert J. “Bob” Krug in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Kinsman. They met when he played Santa Claus for the one-room schoolhouse she attended in the country. She was in 8th grade and he was a sophomore at Dwight Township High School. They were married the night of her senior prom, as Bob was preparing for Army deployment to Korea. After graduation, she worked for a short time at the Veterans Home (now Fox Center) in Dwight as a dietary aide, delivering trays to the recuperating veterans. Upon Bob’s return from Korea, they resided in Texas until his Army discharge. They returned to Illinois, where Bob returned to his job at Caterpillar and she began her new career as a housewife. Together they raised three children until his passing on February 21, 2008. They would have celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary in May of that year. As a couple they loved to travel and camp. They were members of Atom Sams Camp Club and the Caterpillar Camp Club. In their later years they became “Winter Texans,” taking their camper to Texas from the end of December until the middle of April. Together they accomplished traveling to all 50 states, as well as parts of Mexico and Canada. Esther was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight. She was known to be a “good cooker” by her grandchildren, and loved trying new recipes and collecting cookbooks. She enjoyed feeding people and if you ever came to visit she always wanted you to eat something. She was greatly loved and will be deeply missed by family and friends. She is survived by two daughters: Mary (Paul) Quigley of Reedsburg, Wisconsin and Janice (Gerald) Earing of Dwight; one daughter-in-law, Peggy Krug; four grandchildren: Bridget (Brandon) Stych of Dwight; Amy (Cory) Hall of Morris; Jessica Earing of Dwight; and Brian (Megan) Krug of Eureka; six great-grandchildren: Tanner and Madison Stych; Willa and Zephy Hall; and Jackson and Charlotte Krug; one sister-in-law, Marjorie Pfeifer; and several nieces and nephews. Awaiting her arrival in heaven is her husband; parents; son, Richard F. Krug; son-in-law, Kenneth L. Sigler; father- and mother-in-law, Herman and Luella Krug; several aunts, uncles, cousins, and in-laws. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in her name may be directed to Kankakee Valley Hospice, 482 Main St. NW, Bourbonnais, IL 60914. To visit her online guestbook, log on to: www.FredCDames.com