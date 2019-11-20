Diane McWilliams

DWIGHT – Diane Clement McWilliams, 64, of Dwight passed away November 17, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight. Cremation rites were accorded. A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service Thursday, November 21, at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Father Chris Haake will officiate at the service. Burial in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight, will follow the services. Diane was born October 5, 1955 in Streator, daughter of John and Marilyn Fletcher Clement. She married James A. McWilliams, Jr. October 15, 1988 in the First Congregational Church of Christ in Dwight. He survives in Dwight. Also surviving are brothers: John (Deb) Clement of Carlock; Kurt (Sue) Clement of Nixa, Missouri; a sister, Barb (Brad) Wilkinson of Missouri; a cousin, Mary Fletcher of Thorndale; six nieces and nephews: Jessica Von Rohr, Nathan Clement, Jonathan Clement, Katelynn Baer, Masha Ellis, Anya Wilkinson; and one great-nephew. She was preceded in death by her parents. Diane graduated from Dwight Township High School and worked for State Farm Insurance for 23 years as a Life & Health Insurance underwriter. Memorials may be made to the Livingston County Humane Society and online condolences may be left for the family at: www.hagermemorial.com