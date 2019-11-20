MORRIS – David M. Maskel, 80, of Morris passed away Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare and Rehabilitation in Morris. Committal services with full military honors will be held Wednesday, November 20, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 W. Hoff St., Elwood, at 9:30 a.m. Born July 10, 1939 in Streator, David Michael was a son of Joseph and Anna Mueller Maskel. He was raised and educated in Morris, graduating from Morris High School in 1957. He served honorably in the United States Army from 1958 to 1961, and on March 2, 1963 married Phyllis Elaine Brooks in the Church of Hope in Gardner. He was employed by Federal Paperboard paper mill in Morris for 20 years, and later by Stepan Chemical Company for another 20 years until he retired. David was a member of the American Legion Post #294 in Morris, as well as the Dwight Country Club. He was an avid golfer, and in retirement would try to golf seven days a week if he could. David lived and breathed Morris High School Redskin Football, and was a devoted season ticket holder. He would often go for long walks along the I & M Canal, always wearing radio headphones listening to the WCSJ radio station. A hard worker and self-taught handyman, he took it upon himself to rehab both homes he and his family lived in over the years. He and his wife, Phyllis, looked forward to taking trips, especially to Branson, Missouri. He was a simple man who loved his family and always tried to put others’ needs before his own. Surviving are his three children: David (Marilyn) Maskel of Dwight; Jim (Ashley) Maskel of Morris; and Dennis (Kristen) Maskel of Minooka; seven grandchildren: Jeffery Maskel, Elliot Gernentz, Jacob Maskel, Kaylea (Tyler) Mann, Cooper Maskel, McKenna Maskel, and Madyson Maskel. Also surviving are one great-grandson, Axel Mann; one sister, Patricia (Joe) Misener of Morris; three sisters-in-law: Joyce Cobler of Marseilles, Faye Lynn (Bill) Malek of Lake View, Arkansas; and Barbara Brooks of Gardner; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis E. Maskel on September 3, 2019; four brothers: Dick (Betty) Maskel, Emmett Maskel, Edward (Judy) Maskel, and Patrick Maskel; brother-in-law, William Brooks; and sister-in-law, Jean (Bob) Fischer. Per David’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded. The family received friends for a memorial visitation Thursday, November 14, at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris, from 3 until time of a memorial service at 7 p.m. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in David’s memory to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, upload photographs, or share David’s memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFu neral.com