Sharon Anderson

FLANAGAN – Sharon Marie Anderson, 61, of Flanagan passed away at 8:20 a.m., Monday, October 28, 2019 at Advocate Bromenn Medical Center in Normal. Sharon Marie Morrison was born in Pontiac June 13, 1958, a daughter of John “Curt” and Reta Jensen Morrison. She married Thomas L. Anderson June 24, 2011. He survives. Also surviving are her mother, Reta Morrison of Flanagan; step-daughter, Kiersten Anderson, Flanagan; step-sons: Chris Anderson and Justin (Tamara) Anderson; five grandchildren: Caitlyn, Vivian, Gastavo, Paisley and Dimaggio, all of Bloomington; brother, Kevin (Jane) Morrison, Chenoa; nieces: Laura (Jeremy) Whicker, Colfax; Lisa (Tito) Cornejo and Leslie (Mark) Evelsizer, Chenoa; and eight great-nieces and great-nephews: Alexis, Paisley, Jaden, Ava, Alex, Liam, Brielle and Lincoln. She was preceded in death by her grandparents; her father, Curt; and one niece, Lindsey Marie Morrison. Sharon worked for the Livingston County Courthouse for many years after beginning with the State’s Attorney’s Office. She also ran the Jury Commission, and retired from the Circuit Judge’s office in June of 2013. She was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend to all who knew her, and she will be dearly missed. Her Funeral Mass was Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m., in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Flanagan. Burial: St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Flanagan. Visitation was from 5 until 8 p.m., Friday, November 1, at Calvert-Johnson & Froelich Memorial Home in Flanagan. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Wounded Warriors or any Armed Forces-associated charity.