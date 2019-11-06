Ellen Galeaz

CAMPUS – Ellen Elizabeth “Gal” Galeaz, 89, formerly of Campus, left this world Thursday, October 31, 2019 to watch Cubs legends Ernie Banks and Ron Santo continue their Hall of Fame careers. She was born November 24, 1929 on the family farm in Reddick, the daughter of Jean and Gerald Halloran. After navigating the depression and graduating from Reddick High School in 1947, she left the farm and attended Illinois State University and married her future dance partner, Candido “Andy” Galeaz on June 19, 1950 in Sacred Heart Church, Campus. Despite Ellen being a diehard Cubs fan, and Andy being a lifelong Cardinals fan, they were married for 54 years. Given the couple’s Catholic, Irish, and Italian lineage, it was no surprise they had seven children. Surviving are her children: Anton (Anita) Galeaz of Campus, Thomas (Melinda) Galeaz of Bloomington, Candi Kresl of Kankakee, Nancy (Richard) LaReau of Murphysboro, Dino (JoAnn) Galeaz of Campus, Gina (Richard) Thompson of Kankakee, and Kristal (Dean) Fritz of Bourbonnais. After becoming a mother, she adopted her “Gal” moniker and was an attentive grandmother and great-grandmother to her 23 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband, Andy; her brother, John “Jack” Halloran; her sister, Carol Olson; and her son-in-law, James Kresl. In addition to her lifelong love of big band music and ballroom dancing, Gal was a card enthusiast and could be frequently found playing euchre, pinochle, bridge, and poker. When she wasn’t “getting the cards,” Gal could be seen supporting her family members at various sporting activities. Gal enjoyed casinos and would gleefully report any wins to her family and greet them with her patented “Gal look” if they inquired about any losses. She was always up for a trip to Disney World and multiple rides on “It’s a Small World.” In addition to being the matriarch of the Galeaz family, Gal worked as a customer service specialist at the Kmart in Pontiac; served as a secretary at Reddick High School; and assisted Andy in his upholstery shop in Dwight. A Funeral Mass was Monday, November 4, at 11 a.m. in St. John Paul II Catholic Parish in Kankakee. A private burial will be at a later date in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood. Visitation was from 2 until 6 p.m., Sunday, November 3, at Clancy – Gernon – Hertz Funeral Home, Kankakee. You may sign her guestbook at: www.clancygernon.com