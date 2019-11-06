DTHS Drama Department Presents Fall Comedy Classic November 8-9

The Dwight Township High School Drama Department is presenting the Fall Comedy Classic for their fall play this year. The evening will consist of two one-act plays presented with an intermission.

The first show, “Final Dress Rehearsal,” is a comedy about an amateur theatrical group putting on a production of “Cinderella.” All the things that could go wrong at a final dress rehearsal, DO. The whole thing ends in chaos, but they practice the curtain call anyway.

The second show, “Any Body for Tea?,” finds Detective Dennis O’Finn investigating the death of an elderly lady, only to discover that he is the motive for the murder.

The cast and crew of 30 students includes seniors Addison Bean, Katy Edwards, Madison Gamble, Lilli Groves, Christina Pugh, Owen Van Der Karr, Matthew Tutterow, Dylan Lee, Elijah Cox, Payton Sulaica, and Brendan Sullivan. The play is under the direction of Mrs. Kathy Stewart.

Performances will be Friday, November 8, at 7:00 p.m., and Saturday, November 9, at 7:00 p.m., in the DTHS Auditorium.

Tickets are on sale now in the DTHS office, which is open from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students and senior citizens receive a discount. Limited tickets will be available at the door the night of the performance.