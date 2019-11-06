MAZON – David W. Cleeton, 66, of Mazon passed away October 31, 2019 in Morris Hospital, Morris, surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be held at Norman Funeral Home in Lancaster, Missouri Wednesday, November 6, at 10 a.m. Burial in Arni Memorial Cemetery in Lancaster will follow the services. Visitation was held from 4 until 7 p.m., Monday, November 4, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. David was born June 3, 1953 in Morris, son of Theodore Earl and Beulah Ivalee Crump Cleeton. He married Sandra Joan Sipes May 16, 1981 in Dwight. She survives in Mazon. Also surviving are children: Jennifer (Jerry) Miller of Thompsonville, IL and Tiffany (Chad) Larsen of Morris; a sister, Judy (Curt) Rice of Kankakee; brothers: Terry (Carolyn) Cleeton of Morris and Roger (Janice) Cleeton of Grand Blanc, MI; grandchildren: Brandon (Nicole) Kindelspire, Brody Miller, Brockton Miller, Drew Larsen and Emily Larsen; and great-grandchildren, Liam and Adalyn Kindelspire. He was preceded in death by his parents. David had a very strong work ethic and was deeply committed to his career at Ashland Chemical for more than 30 years, and retired from Coca Cola after 10 years. In his retirement he enjoyed remodeling houses, working outdoors, and helping those in need. He will be deeply missed by his wife of nearly 40 years, Joanie, his two daughters, and grandchildren. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.hagermemorial.com