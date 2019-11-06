ESSEX – Barbara Ann Stygar, 80, of Essex passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Citadel Care Center in Kankakee. She was born July 22, 1939 in Chicago, daughter of Michael Joseph and Frances Palubicki Drziewiecki. In 2003 she was diagnosed with early on-set dementia. Barbara was battling an illness she had no control over. She can now finally rest in peace. Before her diagnoses, she greatly enjoyed walking and reading. Surviving are her husband, Richard Edmund Stygar of Essex; four children: Richard (Cathy) Stygar, Mark Stygar, and Robert (Michelle) Stygar, all of New Lenox; and Judith (Jeffrey) Hubrich of Reddick. Also surviving are five grandchildren: Richard (Katelin) Stygar, Peter Stygar, Timothy Stygar, Robert Stygar, Jr., and Johnathon Stygar; two great-grandchildren, Raegan and Hadley Stygar; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death were her parents and two brothers, Joey Drziewiecki and Leonard Woods. Cremation rites were accorded. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial was celebrated at 11 a.m., Saturday, November 2, in St. Mary Nativity Catholic Church, Joliet. Inurnment followed in Resurrection Cemetery, Justice. A memorial visitation was Friday, November 1, from 4 until 7 p.m. at the R.W. Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood. In lieu of flowers, memorial donatons in her memory may be directed to Kankakee Valley Hospice. To sign her online guestbook, go to www.rwpatterson funeralhomes.com or on facebook.