GARDNER – Samantha M. Serena, 35, of Gardner passed away unexpectedly Thursday, October 24, 2019.

Cremation rites were accorded.

A memorial visitation will be held Wednesday, October 30, at Reeves Funeral Home, Gardner, from 3 p.m. until the time of a memorial service at 7 p.m.

Private inurnment will be held in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery, Braceville.

Samantha Marie was born February 21, 1984, daughter of Leigh Opyd and Carmen Serena. She was raised and educated in Gardner, graduating from Gardner-South Wilmington High School in 2002.

She received her Associate’s Degree from University of Phoenix, and completed cosmetology school through the Grundy Area Vocational Center. She was employed the past several years at Geri’s the Dam Hair Salon in Wilmington.

Samantha had a gift for working with special needs persons, and her clients at Trinity Services were very special to her.

She was a past member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church in South Wilmington and the South Wilmington Fireman’s Club, where she enjoyed fishing. She loved to sing and enjoyed all different types of music. She was a loving and beautiful spirit who will be missed by all those who knew her.

Survivors include her parents, Leigh (David) Opyd of Gardner and Carmen (Janis) Serena of Kankakee; her two sons, Chase Caplet and Max Jennings; three brothers: Keith Serena of Gardner; Patrick (Nicole) Serena of Peoria; and Andrew Serena of Gardner; five step-siblings: Sara, Seth and Jenna Serena, all of Kankakee; Michele Brewick (fiance Ray Hogan) of Coal City; and Kristina Armstrong of Coal City; ten nieces and nephews: Olivia, Bella, Henry, Hunter, Jaren, Gavin, Kalyn, Courtney, Cora and Colton; and several aunts and uncles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Samantha was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Fred and Faye Bally; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Mary Louise Serena; three uncles and three cousins.

Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Samantha’s memory to the family, so they can establish an education fund for Chase and Max.

