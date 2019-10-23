GARDNER – Kay D. Clover, 82, of Gardner passed away Monday, October 14, 2019 at Advocate Christ Hospital in Oak Lawn. Born September 1, 1937 on her family farm in Gardner, Kay Darlene was a daughter of Erlan and Meta Sorensen Louch. She was raised and educated in Gardner, and graduated from Gardner South Wilmington High School in 1955. On June 13, 1959, Kay married Fay Duane Clover in the Gardner Presbyterian Church. She was an active member of Church of Hope in Gardner, where she taught Sunday School for many years and served as a deacon and elder. Kay enjoyed cooking and baking, especially her famous coffee cakes and banana cream pies. She and her family created many fond memories during their family trips to the Ozarks, where Kay enjoyed boating and waterskiing. She liked to crochet and do puzzles, and had a gift for playing the piano and organ. Kay was a strong supporter of Gardner South Wilmington High School athletic programs, where she was a mainstay in the stands supporting the athletes, which included some of her children and grandchildren. Family was the number one priority in Kay’s life, and she loved caring and providing a loving home. Survivors include her husband of 60 years, Fay Clover of Gardner; three children: William (Gina) Clover of Coal City; Carl (Carol) Clover of Normal; and Kelly (Dan) Steichen of Gardner. Ten grandchildren: Ryan Clover (Stephanie McMillan), Kristi Gerrish, Ross Clover, Callaway Clover, Carlee Clover, Carter Clover, Kaylee Steichen, Connor Steichen, Justin (Amanda) Steichen and Brittany Steichen (Roy Hegger); four great-grandchildren: Lilly, Finley, Addy and Macey, with another expected; one sister, Shirley (the late Jim) Cryder of Morris; one sister-in-law, Marilyn (the late Gary) Corneglio of Gardner; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive. Kay was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Erla (Orville) Meier. Per Kay’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded. The family received friends for a memorial visitation at Church of Hope, Gardner, Friday, October 18, from 9 a.m. until the time of her memorial service at 11 a.m. Reverend Jan Chandler officiated. Burial followed in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery. Preferred memorials may be made as gifts in Kay’s memory to Church of Hope in Gardner. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook, upload photographs, or share Kay’s memorial page by logging onto: www.ReevesFuner al.com Arrangements have been made under the care of Reeves Funeral Home, Gardner.