DWIGHT – Jim Raymond Enger, 73, of Dwight passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Joliet Hospice Home in Joliet, surrounded by his family. A visitation will be held from 4 until 7 p.m., Friday, October 25, in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. Additional visitation will be held an hour preceding the 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial Saturday, October 26. Father Chris Haake will celebrate the Funeral Mass. Burial in Sample Cemetery, rural Morris, will follow the Mass. Jim was born April 19, 1946 in Morris, son of Raymond "Bud" and Eileen Daily Enger. He married Grace June Welsh December 18, 1965 in Immaculate Conception Church, Morris. His wife survives in Dwight. Also surviving are a son, Jason Enger of Morris; grandchildren: Brooklyn Enger and Liam Enger; sisters: Diane (Bob) Lowery of Knoxville, Iowa; Lynn (Mike) Corley of Lincoln; and Karen (Tim) Ortiz of Morris; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, David, in infancy. Jim graduated from Morris Community High School in 1964, and graduated from DeVry Technical University in Chicago in 1966. While still in high school, Morris radio station, WCSJ, was started and he was hired as an announcer. He later worked at radio stations in Pontiac, Streator and Dixon. He recently retired as a radio sports announcer for St. Bede Academy in Peru. As an electronics consultant, Jim installed several Catholic radio stations in the United States and one on the island of American Samoa. He was a former police officer for Dwight, where he was the department's first detective. He worked at Von Qualen Funeral Home in Dwight, where he was deputy coroner. He currently worked for Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. He retired after 30 years with the Illinois State Police as an electronics technician in Ashkum, Pontiac and LaSalle. Jim was involved in Dwight Youth Baseball for more than 30 years as an umpire, photographer and member of the board, serving as board president for many years. In recognition of his years of service, the Dwight Invitational Tournament was renamed the 'Jim Enger Invitational Tournament.' Then, in 2017, the ballfield was renamed 'Jim Enger Field.' He announced the Dwight Harvest Days parade for several years, and in 2000 was named parade marshal. He was an IHSA and IESA baseball umpire and basketball referee. He and his wife had a photography business for several years. Jim was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dwight, where he was an altar server, Eucharistic Minister, and CCD teacher. Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.