Herbert ‘Lee’ Studley

METROPOLIS – Herbert Leland “Lee” Studley, 78, of Metropolis passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Mercy Health Paducah. He was born December 22, 1940, son of John Herbert LaVan and Alice Sargeant Studley. He was a U.S. Navy veteran, serving in the submarine division which he loved. Lee was a lifetime member of the American Legion and a member of Carpenter’s Local 640. He was a member of Reddick United Methodist Church, a carpenter, and a farmer working for Richard Kruger as a cow herd farmer. He worked in the past at Cabery Fertilizer and farmed near Golconda for some time. Lee is survived by his son, Rod Leland Studley (Sylvia Davidson) of Vienna; mother to his son, Barbara Noffke Studley; one brother, Glen Studley (Kay) of Essex; one sister, Veda Studley Scheriber of Phoenix, Arizona; 12 nieces and nephews; and 19 great-nieces and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of almost 19 years, Carol Sue Henderson Studley; grandparents, John Herbert and Veda Studley, and Glen and Mabel Sargeant; infant sister, Virginia Mae Studley; sister, Mary Ann Quas; and one brother, John Russell Studley. Funeral services were held at 1 p.m., Monday, October 21, at the Reddick United Methodist Church in Reddick with Pastor Linda Michel officiating. Burial followed in Round Grove Cemetery, Dwight. Visitation was Saturday, October 19, from 5 until 8 p.m. at the Alkins-Farmer-Loftus-McManus Funeral Home in Metropolis, and from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour of 1 p.m. Memorial contributions may be given to the Reddick United Methodist Church, 35900 E. 3200 N. Road, Reddick, IL 60961. Online condolences may be left at www.aikinsfarmer-mill erfh.com