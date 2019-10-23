DWIGHT – Debra Foose, 49, of Dwight passed away Friday, October 18, 2019 at the Joliet Hospice Home in Joliet surrounded by her family. A visitation will be held from 2 until 4 p.m., Friday, October 25, at New Life Assembly of God Church in Dwight. Her funeral service at 4 p.m. will follow the visitation. Pastor Victor Randle will officiate. Debra was born March 11, 1970 in Lawton, Oklahoma at Fort Sill, daughter of Mike and Elizabeth Johnson Baca. She married Jim Foose August 13, 1994 in Junction City, Kansas. He survives in Dwight. Also surviving are her children: Brady Foose of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Jenna (John) Bray of Ft. Riley, Kansas; and Abigail Przybyla of Naperville; father, Mike Baca of Kansas; sisters: Rachel Keller of Junction City, Kansas and Kathy Mcgee of Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her mother. Memorials may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice and online condolences may be left for the family at www.hagermemorial.com Hager Memorial Home in Dwight is in charge of arrangements.