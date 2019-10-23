Betty R. Jones

PEKIN – Betty Ruth Jones, 92, of Pekin passed away at 5:20 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at UnityPoint Health Methodist in Peoria. Born August 29, 1927 in Dwight to Hans Christian (Chris) and Edith A. Sancken Thompson, she married Norman John Jones January 21, 1961 in Chicago. He died January 26, 2009 in Pekin. Surviving are her two sons: Jay Jones and Steve Jones, both of Pekin; four sisters: Dorothy Schrum of Dwight; Ellen (Keith) Girard of Manville; Delores Lockwood of Plainfield; and Diane Waldo of Colona; one brother, Kenneth Thompson of Pontiac; and one sister-in-law, Helen Jones of Pekin. She was also preceded in death by her parents; and four brothers: Jack, Robert, Floyd of Dwight, and Richard Thompson of Odell. Betty was a 1945 graduate of Dwight High School. She worked for the Treasury Department and for Montgomery Ward in Chicago and Dollar General in Sunnyland. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served on the Evangelism Committee and volunteered with Ewe’s Treasures. Her funeral was Wednesday, October 9, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pekin. Rev. Simeon D. Raddatz officiated. Cremation rites were accorded following the funeral. Burial: Glendale Memorial Gardens in Pekin Friday, October 11. Memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 700 S. 4th St., Pekin 61554 or Good Shepherd Lutheran School, 3201 Court St., Pekin 61554. To express condolences online, visit www.preston-hanley.com Arrangements were by Preston – Hanley Funeral Homes, Pekin.