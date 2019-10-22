ODELL – Sandra J. McKinsey, 80, of Odell passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 3:14 p.m. at OSF St. James Medical Center in Pontiac. Her service will be today, Wednesday, October 23, at 10 a.m. at Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Deacon Jim Wallace officiating. Burial will follow in St. Paul Catholic Cemetery, Odell. Visitation was Tuesday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Sandra was born April 13, 1939 in Mason City, Iowa, daughter of Stephen A. and Louise Alms Doughan. She is survived by her children: Liane (Alan) Finkenbinder of Pontiac; Stephen (Marie) McKinsey of Spokane, Washington; and David McKinsey of Pontiac; 10 grandchildren: Amanda (Shane Chapman) Finkenbinder, Rebecca (Jesse) Underhill, Angela (Denver) Fox, Corey Finkenbinder, Jessica Finkenbinder, Ryan (Katie) McKinsey, Jennifer (Adam) Weber, Ashleigh (Scott) Oswald, Alison (Justin) Dozier, and Elizabeth (Craig Krug) McKinsey. Also surviving are 15 great-grandchildren; one brother, Jim (Kathy) Doughan of Eugene, Oregon; two sisters: Vickie (Mike) Schmitt of Spokane, Washington and Kathi (Griff) King of Vancouver, Washington; and special niece, Chris Cole of Odell. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Paul Doughan and Bob Doughan; and two sisters, Sue Doughan and Francis Merz. Sandra was a graduate of St. Paul High School in Odell. She worked for RR Donnelley for many years until her retirement. She attended St. Paul Catholic Church in Odell. She was a member of the Odell Library Board and St. James Hospital Auxiliary. She loved reading and was known to always be carrying around a cup of coffee and a book. Memorials may be made to the Odell Public Library, 301 E. Richard Street, Odell, IL 60460. Online condolences may be made to the family at duffyfuneralhome.com or on facebook.