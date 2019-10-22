CABERY – Ronald E. Hoegger, 51, of Cabery and formerly of Odell, passed away Monday, October 7, 2019 at 12:04 p.m. in rural Cabery from injuries sustained in an auto accident. Ron was born September 1, 1968 in Pontiac, son of Ray and JoAnn Verdun Hoegger. They survive in Odell. He married Lori (Johnson) Howard September 7, 1996 at Lions Lake in Dwight. She survives in Cabery. Also surviving are his children: Jacob (Kaitlin) Hoegger of Odell and Ashley (Will) Smith of Cabery; grandchildren: Brook, Raven, and Bella Smith and Logan Adams; brother, Jim (Angie) Hoegger of Odell; sisters: Deb Hoegger of Pontiac; Joni (Kevin) Masching of Odell; and Sheila Severson of Emington. Nephews: Kyle (Brittany) Masching of Odell; Scott (Ali) Severson of Dwight; Nick Hoegger of Odell; and Garett Severson of Emington; nieces: Lindsey (Clay) Watters of Dwight and Hailey (Matt) Maubach of Cornell; great-nephews: Theo Watters, Beckett Severson, and Troy Masching; many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law; and nieces and nephews on his wife’s side also survive. He was preceded in death by his grandparents: Harry and Anna Verdun and Harry and Jewel Hoegger; brother, Gary Hoegger; brother-in-law, Nate Severson; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Richard and Dorothy Johnson. Ron attended St. Paul Catholic Grade School and was a graduate of Odell Community High School, class of 1987. He graduated from Joliet Junior College with a degree in Criminal Justice. He worked as a Livingston County Sheriff’s Deputy for four years. He spent 25 years working for the Illinois Department of Corrections, retiring July 1, 2019 from Pontiac Correc-tional Center. Ron enjoyed spending time with friends and family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, tinkering with cars, playing guitars and music in general. He was a Chicago Cubs and Chicago Bears fan. His happy place was Lake of the Ozarks. His service was Saturday, October 12, at 11 a.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, with Father Jerry Verdun officiating. Cremation rites were accorded, with burial at a later date. Visitation was Friday from 4 until 7 p.m. in St. Paul Catholic Church, Odell, with a Wake Service at 3:30 p.m. Memorials may be made to the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at: duffyfuneralhome.com or on facebook. Duffy – Baier – Snedecor Funeral Home, Pontiac, was in charge of arrangements.