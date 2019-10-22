JOLIET – Martin M. Brown, 36, died at 10:02 a.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at his residence in Joliet. Cremation rites were accorded and a private family graveside service will be held at a later date. Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet has charge of burial arrangements. Martin was born April 5, 1983, son of Christine Nielson and Marshall B. Brown III. He married his high school sweetheart, Echo Lucus, May 3, 2010 in Pontiac. She survives. Also surviving are his three-year-old daughter, Alexis; his mother, Chris; and his younger brother, Jesse M. Brown of Essex. He was preceded in death by his father, Marshall; and younger brother, Robert P. Brown. Martin was a devoted husband and father who loved playing and spending time with his young daughter, Lexi. He enjoyed bonfires, camping, fishing, and working with his hands. He could fix or patch anything. He also excelled a computer skills and followed politics closely. Memorials may be directed to Alexis M. Brown at the SOCU branch in Pontiac.