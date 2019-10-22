MAZON – Garland “Gene” Dransfeldt, 80, of Mazon died unexpectedly at home Monday, October 14, 2019.

Born March 26, 1939 in Morris, Garland Gene was a son of Garland H. and Marie A. Lawler Dransfeldt. Gene lived his entire life in the Verona and Mazon area, working on the family farm. In addition, he worked at Illinois Valley Industries in Morris, from where he retired after 38 years.

Gene loved visiting with family and friends, riding his bike, watching old movies, and listening to music.

Survivors include his brother, Robert (Cheri-belle) Dransfeldt of Braidwood; sister, Sheila (Ben) Conger of Gardner; and brother, Dan (Sandi) Dransfeldt of Morris; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Richard (Gisela) Dransfeldt; and his beloved dog, Anna.

Private family graveside services will be held in Goodfarm Cemetery, where his parents are laid to rest.

Preferred memorials in Gene’s memory may be made to Illinois Valley Industries, 1033 Third Avenue, Morris, IL 60450.

