China Ibsen Oughton

DWIGHT – China Oughton, 97, passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side Sunday, October 13, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 12 noon on Thursday, October 17, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, with Father Michael Dwyer officiating. Visitation will be held two hours prior to the service at the memorial home. Burial in Oaklawn Ceme-tery, Dwight, will follow services. She was born in Chicago April 15, 1922, daughter of China Robbins Loring and Norman H. Ibsen. She attended Francis Parker, The Girls Latin School, and Vassar College. She married Richard C. Oughton in 1945 and settled in Dwight. Her husband, Richard, preceded her in death in 2003. She is survived by three children, four grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one sibling. Beloved mother of China Leonard (Jay), John R. Oughton, and Michael C. Oughton (Rhonda); grandchildren: Ted Leonard, China Oughton, Corbett Oughton, and Carson Oughton; great-grandchildren, Tripp Leonard and Max Leonard; sibling John R. Loring. In addition to being a devoted wife and mother, she gave over 40 years as a volunteer. She worked at the Field Museum of Natural History in paleontology and rare books. She spent many years with The Chicago Symphony beginning as a docent and culminating her service with the CSO as President of The Women’s Association. She contributed significantly to her community supporting causes ranging from the food bank to the K-9 patrol and drug interdiction service. She loved gardening, attending the Chicago Symphony and Lyric Opera, travel, farming, and had a lifelong love of birds. She was a warm and gracious friend to many. Instead of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Field Museum, the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and The International Crane Foundation of Baraboo, Wisconsin.