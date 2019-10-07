CULLOM – Stella Holtz, 92, of Cullom and formerly of Harvey, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019.

Her Funeral Mass will be today, Wednesday, October 2, at St. Joseph Church, 17951 Dixie Highway, Homewood, Illinois.

Entombment: Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.

Visitation was Tuesday from 2 until 8 p.m. at Kerr-Parzygnot Funeral Home, Chicago Heights.

Stella was a loving mother to RoseAnn (Richard) Rooney, Debbie (Jerry) Weglarz, Susie Holtz and Sherrie (James) Morrissey; grandmother to Michelle (Todd) Absher, Meghan Rooney, Heather (Chad) Kersten, Adam Rooney, Derek Weglarz, Jenna (Anthony) Monaco, Nathan Weglarz, Kahla (Justin) Poczatek, Zak Holtz-Robisky, Ryan Morrissey, Erik (Jackie) Morrissey and Kelly Rose Morrissey; and cherished great-grandmother of eight.

She was a sister to Harriett Minkalis and Genevieve Piech; sister-in-law to Theresa Kozik; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews; and loving companion for the last 36 years to Eldon Flessner.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband of 28 years, Harold J. Holtz; her parents; brothers: Walter Kozik and Edward Kozik; and sister, Frances Vicik.

Stella will be remembered for her kindness and unconditional love for her family and friends. She will be truly missed.

As a businesswoman, she owned and operated Hal’s Coffee Shop and The Tiger’s Den in Harvey for 30 years. After closing of the business, she worked at International Harvester. She was an avid gardener and a very artistic woman, and she expressed it in her love for doing ceramics. Her other joy was cooking for family and friends. She had the gift of making every dish incredibly delicious – and was the ultimate hostess.