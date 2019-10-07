JOLIET – Paul M. Anderson, 67, of Joliet passed away at 2:54 a.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at Morris Hospital.

Visitation will be held for two hours Thursday, October 3, preceding an 11 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Patrick Catholic Church, Dwight. Father James Lennon will celebrate the Mass.

Burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Wilmington, will follow the Mass.

He was born March 28, 1952 in Morris, son of Stanley and Marcella VanDuyne Anderson.

Paul is survived by one son, Troy (Tracy) Anderson of Dwight; two granddaughters, Taylor and Erin Anderson; his siblings: Gene (Janet) Anderson of Naples, Florida; Evie (Galen) Fritz of Herscher; Carol (Dale) Halpin of Gardner; beloved companion, Peggy Vogen of Joliet; his special cousins: Debbie Slick and Don (Kathy) Fisher; special friends and neighbors, Chris and Becky Cruver; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Diane Anderson Bruner; one nephew, Tom Anderson; and his beloved dog, Toots.

Paul was educated in the Campus grade school, graduating from Reddick High School. He was a sheet metal worker for Local 265 in Carol Stream, retiring from there.

He was an avid Green Bay Packer fan. He loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed gardening, bicycling, and being on the beach. He was a devoted Catholic and loved going to church. He was a member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Joliet.

Memorial contributions may be made to the wishes of the family.

