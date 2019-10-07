Kathryn D. Middleton

DANVERS – Kathryn D. “Kathy” Middleton, 67, of Danvers passed from this world Saturday, September 21, 2019 at St. Joseph’s Medical Center, Bloomington.

Kathy was born November 19, 1951 in Streator, daughter of John and Edith Clausen of Dwight.

She spent her working life in the service of others. Kathy is a graduate of Dwight Township High School, and studied nursing at the Mennonite School of Nursing in Bloomington, where she completed the diploma program in 1975. She spent more than 30 years as a hospice nurse, serving local families with loving care. She retired from nursing in 2010.

Following retirement, Kathy volunteered for members of her church family, assisting families with end of life challenges. She was a beloved friend, bible study hostess, wife, mother and “Ghee” to her five grandchildren, who she cherished and loved more than anything.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 42 years, Russell Middleton; her daughters: Mollie (Craig) Marvel, Hannah (Ben) Lee, and Allison (Tim) Weaver; her grandchildren: Grant and Gwen Marvel, Olivia Kathryn and Sadie Lee, and Miriam Weaver; her mother, Edith Clausen; and her six siblings: Gina (Donald) Olesen, Paul (Ginny) Clausen, Cheryl Banks, Cindy Frickey, Mark (Cathee) Clausen and Mary (Darrell) Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her father, John R. Clausen; and two infant sons, Matthew Allen and Benjamin James Middleton; and her brother-in-law, Michael Frickey.

Her funeral service was held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, at North Danvers Mennonite Church, 5517 E 1950 N Road, Danvers. Rev. Brian Johnson officiated.

Burial was in North Danvers Mennonite Church Cemetery, Danvers.

And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love. 1 Corinthians 13:13

Memorials may be made to North Danvers Mennonite Church, Danvers, 5517 E 1950 N Road, Danvers, IL 61732.

