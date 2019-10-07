Dorothy Norman

DWIGHT – Dorothy F. Norman, 86, of Dwight passed away at 9:52 a.m., Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Private family services will be held at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery, Dwight.

Dorothy was born June 24, 1933 in Tupelo, Mississippi, daughter of Odie and Hassie Franks Williams. She married Albert Norman January 1, 1953 in Arkansas. He passed away February 6, 2006.

She is survived by daughters: Sharon Norman and Cynthia Nelson, both of Dwight; Sandra Gardner of Winthrop Harbor; Jolynn Kramer and Donna Norman, both of Dwight; a son, David Norman of South Carolina; grandchildren: Bryan Gardner, Meghan Gardner, Jacob Norman, Jana Norman, Jessica Norman, Josiah Norman, Jackson Norman, Cory Harbor, and Clayton Harbor; great-grandchildren: Ava Tinsley, Tristan Larkin, Rowan Legner, Weston Legner, Isla Legner, Braelynn Norman, Luca Harbor and Livianna Harbor.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert; and two sons in infancy, Steve and Billy Don.

Dorothy loved spending time with family and friends, especially her children and grandchildren. One of her greatest pleasures was watching her grandchildren accomplish their goals.

