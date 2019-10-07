Dale M. Larson

COAL CITY – Dale M. “Swede” Larson, 89, of Coal City passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

He was born September 18, 1930 in Gardner, son of Henry M. and Ottilia Christensen Larson. He was the youngest of nine children.

He graduated from Dwight Township High School. He married Lauraine L. “Jane” April 12, 1952 in Coal City. Swede worked as an assembler at Caterpillar and retired after 35 years.

He enjoyed sharing the bounty of his large garden with family and friends; putting puzzles together; was a skilled woodworker; and could be seen riding his motor scooter around town.

He is survived by his children: Janet (the late Harry) VanDuyne of Ottawa, and Michael D. (Maria Minakis) Larson of Coal City; two granddaughters, Kathryn (Ben) Clements of Coal City and Allison (Frank Smith) Larson of Braidwood; his great – grandson, Ryland Clements; and his sister-in-law, Marlene Miller.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 67 years, Lauraine L. “Jane” Larson on September 3, 2019; his son, Duane; a brother, Harlow Larson; and seven sisters: Evva Cleveland, Lillian Herb, Goldie Sundahl, Agnes Brown, Ella Tipi, Mildred Wright Barber and Violet Endrst.

Visitation was from 9 until 11 a.m., Friday, September 27, at Ferrari Funeral Services, Coal City.

Burial followed in Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

