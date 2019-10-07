Charles Reardanz

ESSEX – Charles LaVern Reardanz, 84, of Essex passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Riverside Medical Center, Kankakee.

He was born June 29, 1935 in Bonfield, son of Henry and Edith Mae Merrill Reardanz. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, and worked for Commonwealth Edison teaching nuclear instrumentation, retiring after 22 years of employment.

He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Essex, where he also served on the board as president. He was a member of the Gardner American Legion Post 663 and the Essex Lions Club.

Charles was one of the state directors for Good Sam’s Camping Organization of Illinois, and for 15 years was the driver, with his wife, Suzanne, for the Special Olympics Torch Run from Chicago to Bloomington. He volunteered numerous years for the food bank and was a caller for bingo at the Lions Club and the American Legion.

Surviving are six children: Dennis Reardanz of Detroit, Texas; Cindy (the late Fred) Grohler of Essex; Lana (John) Birr of Buckingham; Brenda Voigt of Miami, Florida; Melody (Don) Gross of Winterhaven, Florida; and Pam (Fred Lloyd) Phillips of Girard, Kansas.

Thirteen grandchildren; 13 great – grandchildren; one brother, Eugene (Margaret) Reardanz of Kankakee; two sisters, Gay (Lester) Howard of Limestone and Rita (the late Keith) Schott of Essex; and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Suzanne Lucille Martino Reardanz, who passed away April 4, 2019; one son, James Reardanz; one brother, Carl Reardanz; one sister, Nancy Siedentop; and son-in-law, Fred Grohler.

A 1 p.m. service in the United Methodist Church, Essex, Saturday, September 28, was preceded by a visitation at 11 a.m.

Interment with military honors in East Cemetery, Essex, followed the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to the United Methodist Church.

To sign his guestbook, log on to: www.rwpattersonfunera