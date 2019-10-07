VERONA – Betty Anne Beal, 88, a longtime Verona resident, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 26, 2019.

She was born August 20, 1931, daughter of Olive Davies and Ollie Walker, and was raised and educated in Mazon.

Visitation will be held Sunday, October 6, from 1 until 5 p.m. at the Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, 1201 W. Route 6, Morris.

Funeral services will be Monday, October 7, at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

Interment will follow in Ward Cemetery, Mazon Township.

On March 15, 1952, Betty married Daniel Beal. They raised their family in Verona, and were actively involved in their children’s interests.

Betty was especially proud of her grandchildren, and was thankful she was able to see them grow up and start their own families.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years; her children: Darilyn Larsen, Debra (David) Buttry, Daniel (Peter Perry) Beal, and Dana (Ronald) Bobinski; grandchildren: Stephanie (Blake) Longeway, Caitlin Larsen, Niall Larsen, Beth (Nathan) Setzer, Valerie (Robert) Czech, Danielle (Eric) Roebuck, Brittany (Kyle) Buttry-Watson, Zhenia Buttry, Matthew Bobinski, Lilah Bobinski and Jolene Bobinski.

She was the great-grandmother of Lessa, Fallon, Hunter and Keenan; Navy, Boston and Jetton; Leola, Greta and Thea; Christopher, Alister and Cole.

Also surviving are her sister-in-law, Jeanne Ronchetti, and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings: William (Crystal) Walker, Ollie (Lee) Walker, Gwen (Jesse) Gonnam, Dayre Walker (WW II), Donald and Robert, in infancy; and brother-in-law, Jack Ronchetti.

Betty was an amazing homemaker and an excellent seamstress. She thoroughly enjoyed hosting family gatherings and will be remembered fondly as a confidant you could always count on for love and support, especially during life’s challenges.

Betty had several pets over the years, and held a special place in her heart for her beloved dog, Suzzi.

Memorials may be made to Ward Cemetery Association or Verona United Methodist Church.

