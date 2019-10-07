Anton F. Cerny

COAL CITY – Anton Francis “Tony” Cerny, 81, of Coal City passed away Thursday evening, September 26, 2019 at Morris Hospital.

He was born October 24, 1937 in South Wilmington, son of Joseph A. and Ida Mae Magnani Cerny.

On June 23, 1957 he married Sandra Sue Blackburn in the Wilmington Methodist Church. They made their home in Carbon Hill. He had a career with Caterpillar Tractor Company in Joliet.

Throughout the years, Tony was involved with the Boy Scouts of America as an adult leader. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and carving, and was a proud Navy veteran.

Surviving are his wife of 62 years; four children; 10 grandchildren, including Burgundy (John) Johnson of Braceville and Lora Mae Cerny (Roy Marsh) of Mazon; 16 greatgrandchildren; a sister, Marcia Togliatto; and two nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents and two great-grandchildren.

Per Tony’s wishes, cremation rites were accorded and there will be a private family memorial. He will be inurned at Lawrenceville at a later date.

Preferred memorials may be made to a cancer research or veterans organization of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements were under the care of Reeves Funeral Homes, Ltd., Coal City.