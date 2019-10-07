ODESSA, TEXAS – Adam Dean, 39, of Odessa, Texas passed away September 21, 2019 at Odessa Medical Center.

He was born August 8, 1980 to Gordon and Linda Dean in Newport, Rhode Island. He married Anerosa Camarrena June 23, 2014. Together they have one daughter, Adysen Ragan.

Adam graduated from Killeen High School in Killeen, Texas and Texas State Technical College in Waco, Texas. He was employed by Coca Cola in Odessa, Texas as a Sales Development Man-ager.

Adam leaves behind his mother, Linda Dean of Harker Heights, Texas; a brother, Donald (Robin) Dean of Manuel, Texas; a mother-in-law, Martha Delgadrillo (Antonio Castrejon) of Greenfield, CA; step-daughters, Samantha Martinez of Mesa, Arizona and Nettie Martin of Odessa, Texas; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, Gordon R. Dean Jr.; his maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Donald McCullough; and his paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Gordon R. Dean Sr.

Funeral services were Friday, September 27, 2019, at 5 p.m., with a visitation from 4 until 5 p.m. in Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 6450 E. Highway 191, Odessa, TX.

Burial was held Monday, September 30, at 10 a.m. in Killeen Memorial Park in Killeen.

Visitation was Thursday from 5 until 9 p.m. at Odessa Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 6450 E. Highway 191, Odessa, Texas 79762 or Springboard Center, 200 Corporate Drive, Midland, Texas 79705.