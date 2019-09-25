DWIGHT – Sharon Klehm, 72, of Dwight passed away at 5:29 p.m., Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at OSF St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

She was born March 24, 1947, daughter of Albert and Emma Stoller Klehm.

Sharon is survived by her sons: Todd (Stacy) Johnson of San Diego, CA and Jeff (Karen) Johnson of Olney, Illinois; and one daughter, Mandi Johnson; her grandchildren: Clarann, Connor, Cory, James and Kylie; five sisters: Delores (Wilson) Lazzar of Sublette; Carol Klehm of Pontiac; Ellen Gayon of Pontiac; Alberta (Roland) Kinate of Forrest; and Marilyn (Tom) Martin of Chicago; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and infant son, Raymon Johnson IV.

Sharon loved the community of Dwight, studying the history. She liked antiques, crafting and bowling.

She was a member of the Dwight Methodist Church.

A loving mom, grandma, sister, aunt and friend, she will be greatly missed.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, September 23, in Dwight United Methodist Church officiated by Rev. Mike Ebersohl.

According to her wishes, cremation rites were accorded, and a private family inurnment will take place in Union Cemetery, Emington.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Dwight United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family at:

hagermemorial.com

Hager Memorial Home, Dwight, was in charge of arrangements.