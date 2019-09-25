MAZON – Patricia Dianne Starks, 84, of Mazon and formerly of Seneca, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at The Pointe at Morris surrounded by the love of her family.

A Memorial Gathering will be held Saturday, October 5, from 11 a.m. until the service at 12 noon in the Coal City United Methodist Church, 6805 E. McArdle Road, Coal City.

Interment will be held privately by the family in Ward Cemetery at a later date.

Patricia was born in Joliet October 26, 1934, daughter of Howard and Mary Louise Gonnam Gilbert. She attended Seneca High School, was a graduate of Mazon Township High School, and attended the University of Illinois before marrying the love of her life, Darryl H. Starks, on December 5, 1953. They built a long life together, raising their five children, and enjoyed the last 17 years spending the winter months at their home in Arizona.

Patricia was actively en-gaged in her community. She spent several years working in the Physical Therapy Depart-ment of Morris Hospital; was the former owner of “The Ad Lib” gift shop in Mazon; was a secretary of the Grundy County Realtors Association; and enjoyed her work as an Auxiliary Hospice Member with Grundy County Commu-nity Hospice.

She loved vacationing at The Dells with family and friends, playing bingo and any type of card game. Above everything, Patricia’s true love was for her family; she shaped the lives of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren by her love and guidance.

Patricia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Darryl H. Starks; her children: Laura (Lee) Miller of Verona; Jeffrey (Cynthia) Starks of Skokie; Mark (Sherry) Starks of Marseilles; Jerald (Kristin) Starks of Bloomington; and J. Paul (Cindy) Starks of Diamond; her nine grandchildren: Lisa (Terry) Gass, Lindsey Miller, Daniel (Natalie) Starks, Jeremy, Rachel, James, Matthew, Adam and Miranda Starks; two great-grandchildren: A.J. and Dalton Gass; and her many friends with whom she regularly gathered to play cards.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her name to Joliet Area Community Hospice, 250 Water Stone Circle, Joliet 60431 would be appreciated.

You may visit her Memorial Tribute at:

www.fredcdames.com

Arrangements are being handled under the care of Fred C. Dames Funeral Home, Morris.