CULLOM – Bonita J. Kane, 86, of Cullom died Friday, September 20, 2019 at 4:40 p.m. at her home in Cullom, surrounded by her loving family.

Bonnie was born February 17, 1933 in Cullom, daughter of James and Esther E. Drendel Whitman. She married Robert P. Kane June 25, 1955 in Cullom. He preceded her in death on April 6, 2002.

Bonnie is survived by four children: Robert (Marie) Kane of Pontiac; Patricia (Carl) Krause of Cullom; Constance (Mike) Leahy of Ada, MI; and James (Heidi) Kane of Murfreesboro, TN.

Eleven grandchildren: Callie (Joe) Hubly, Melissa (Ray) Durbin, Kara (Seth) McCoy; Tessa (Justin) Arndt, Kaitlyn (Devan) Hindman, Kenzie (Jeff) Meister, Ben Leahy, Will Leahy, Keegan Kane, Megan Leahy and Karter Kane; and eight great-grandchildren: Joe Durbin, Garret McCoy, Jake Durbin, Gracyn McCoy, Gavin McCoy, Allie Hindman, Kane Arndt and Gemma McCoy also survive.

Bonnie was preceded in death by two brothers, James and Merlin Whitman.

Bonnie was educated in Cullom schools and a graduate of St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Kankakee. She worked as a nurse at St. Mary’s Hospital-Kankakee and St. Anthony Hospital in Milwaukee, WI. She was later secretary and bookkeeper for Kane Electronics Company, and then was employed at W.W. Fox Developmental Center in Dwight.

Bonnie served as an EMT for the Cullom Fire Protection District. She was a member of St. John’s Catholic Church, St. John’s Altar & Rosary Society, and the American Legion Auxiliary-Unit 122.

Memorials in Bonnie’s name may be made to Cullom Ambulance Service or St. John’s Catholic Church.

