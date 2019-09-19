Robert E. Weller

DWIGHT – Robert Eugene “Bob” Weller, 87, of Dwight passed away at 1:15 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at home surrounded by family members.

Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, from 9 until 11 a.m., at St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dwight. The 11 a.m. funeral service will be officiated by Pastor Chrissy Salser. Per Bob’s request, cremation rites were accorded. Burial will be in Round Grove Cemetery, Round Grove Township, following his service. His grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers. Military funeral honors will be rendered by the Dwight military funeral honor guard. Bob was born at home on the Round Grove Township family farm November 4, 1931, son of Anton H. and Ethel M. Bunting Weller. He graduated from Dwight Township High School in 1949 and married his high school sweetheart, Beverly J. Andrews. Their wedding ceremony was in St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church on May 25, 1952, and they enjoyed 67 years of matrimony. She survives. They were blessed with three children who survive: Curtis L. (Nancy C.) Weller, Lincoln, Nebraska; Brad A. Weller, Gurnee; and Carrie A. Weller (Thomas E.) Cahill, Dwight. Also surviving are grandchildren: Timothy (Sarah) Weller, Omaha, NE; Geoffrey Weller, Lincoln, NE; Jeremy Weller, Vernon Hills; Jennifer (Brad) Camden, Wheaton; Chelsea (Brian) Reuhl, Lake Zurich; Corinne Cahill and Kyle Cahill, both of Dwight; and Annie Cahill of Chicago; and great-grandchildren: Luke, Hannah, Jack, Emma, Nora, Franklin and Evelyn. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, John E. Weller and A. LaVern Weller; and two sisters, Mary E. Weller and E. Eileen Weller Hampton. Bob was a member of St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church since 1954 and served as its custodian for 36 years. Drafted into the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict, he was stationed in Fairbanks, AK for most of 1952 and 1953. In September 1955, he started with the U.S. Post Office in Dwight and retired from there in November 1989. He was then a bus driver for Turner Bus Service and Odell Grade School, and provided building and grounds maintenance for Kankakee Federal Savings, Centrue and Midland States Banks in Dwight. He was a 66-year member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars, and served on their funeral honor guard for numerous years. Bob enjoyed participating in baseball, fast-pitch softball, bowling and golf leagues over the years. He also was a member of St. Peter’s men’s club and dartball team, and the Dwight Danish Brotherhood Lodge #34. Gifts in Bob’s memory may be given to St. Peter’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Dwight. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.hagermemorial.com