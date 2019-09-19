Raymond Colclasure

CUSTER PARK – Raymond Paul Colclasure, 74, of Custer Park passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Presence St. Mary’s Hospital in Kankakee. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, from 4 until 8 p.m. at R.W. Patterson Funeral Home in Braidwood. Funeral services will be at the funeral home Friday, September 20, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in Broughton Cemetery, Campus. Ray was born February 12, 1945 in Kempton, son of Cletus and Irene Schnoor Colclasure. In 1993, Ray opened Ray’s Ranch House in Essex. Prior to the restaurant business, he was an avid farmer. He had many hobbies, some of his favorite were fishing and playing euchre. Surviving are his wife of 21 years, Lorie Searle Colclasure of Custer Park, who he married May 9, 1998 in Buckingham; three sons: Daniel (Angie) Colclasure of Essex; Eric (Danette) Colclasure of Pekin; and Jason Colclasure of Kempton; one daughter, Julie (Scott) Wilson of Bartonville; and one step-daughter, Jayme Monacelli of Kansas City, Missouri. Also surviving are six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers: Stan (Mary) Colclasure of Bourbonnais; Don (Donna) Colclasure of Florida; and Gene (Marlene) Colclasure of Bloomington; one sister, Gloria (Bob) Clodi of Manteno; and numerous nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were his parents; and one brother, Andy Colclasure. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his name may be directed to Kankakee Valley Hospice. For more information and to sign his online guestbook, log on to www.rwpattersonfun eralhomes.com or facebook.