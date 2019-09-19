DWIGHT – Laura E. Dippon, 101, of Dwight passed away August 20, 2019 at Brookdale Memory Care in Chandler, Arizona. Laura was born August 7, 1918 in Colome, South Dakota, daughter of John and Johanna Woehl Hochhalter. She married Robert Dippon June 20, 1937 in Dwight. He passed away in 1982. Laura is survived by children: Janice (William) Neese of Manhattan, Illinois; Russell Dippon of Spring, Texas; John (Diana) Dippon of Maricopa, Arizona; and Raymond (Carol) Dippon of Dwight; grandchildren: Elizabeth Merrill, David Dippon, Darin Neese, Michael Dippon, Mary Coley, Kelly Weber, Timothy Dippon, and Casey Dippon; and great-grandchildren: Alex Merrill, Payton Merrill, Jordan Neese, Cameron Coley, Beckett Weber, Robbie Dippon, Bennett Weber and Colton Dippon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; five sisters; six brothers; son, David Dippon; and special friend, Charles Bruce. Laura was a member of Emmanual Lutheran Church in Dwight and the Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Mesa, Arizona. She worked at the William Fox Developmental Center and the Veterans Hospital, both in Dwight. She moved to Arizona in 1983. Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, August 26, at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight. Burial followed in Good-farm Cemetery, rural Dwight. Visitation began at 10 a.m. on August 26 and continued until the time of services at the funeral home. Memorials in honor of Laura may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left for the family at: www.hagermemorial.com