PONTIAC – Daniel T. Tweedt, 45, of Pontiac and formerly of Dwight, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10 a.m. at BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

Daniel was born June 24, 1974 in Pontiac, son of Thomas E. and Donna Jansen Tweedt. Donna survives in Pontiac.

Also surviving are his son, Michael Robisky-Tweedt of Pontiac; and two sisters: Dawn Majors of Chenoa and Denise Knudsen of Fairbury.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Daniel was a graduate of Dwight Township High School. He worked as a carpenter in the Joliet area. He greatly enjoyed hunting and fishing.

A memorial service was held Saturday, September 14, at 11 a.m. at Duffy-Baier-Snedecor Funeral Home in Pontiac with Scott Potter and Greg Willert officiating.

Cremation rites were accorded.

Visitation was Saturday from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

