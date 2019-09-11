MORRIS – Phyllis Maskel, 75, of Morris and formerly of Gardner, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Park Pointe Healthcare in Morris.

Per Phyllis’ wishes, cremation rites have been accorded.

Committal services will be held Thursday, September 12, in Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Road, Elwood, at 9:30 a.m.

The family received friends for a memorial visitation Saturday, September 7, at Reeves Funeral Home, Morris, from 4 p.m. until a 7 p.m. memorial service.

Phyllis was born August 5, 1944 in Morris, daughter of Clyde and Gertrude Kroll Brooks. She was raised and educated in Gardner and graduated from Gardner – South Wilmington High School in 1961.

On March 2, 1963, Phyllis married David Michael Maskel in the Church of Hope in Gardner.

She was employed by Century Wholesale before gaining employment with Hornsby’s Stores and later Walmart.

Phyllis also worked as a server at the Saratoga Inn, where she enjoyed being a regular and socializing with her friends. She loved going to play bingo anywhere she could, and was an avid fan of anything Elvis Presley. She treasured traveling with her husband, David, especially to Branson.

Surviving are her husband of 56 years, David M. Maskel of Morris; three sons: David (Marilyn) Maskel of Dwight; Jim (Ashley) Maskel of Morris; and Dennis (Kristen) Maskel of Channahon; seven grandchildren: Jeffery Maskel, Eliot Gernentz, Jacob Maskel, Kaylea (Tyler) Mann, Cooper Maskel, McKenna Maskel, and Madyson Maskel; one great-grandson, Axel Mann; one sister, Faye Lynn (Bill) Malek of Lake View, Arkansas; three sisters-in-law: Barbara Brooks of Gardner; Patricia (Joe) Misener of Morris; and Joyce Cobler of Marseilles; and several nieces and nephews.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings: William Brooks and Jean (Bob) Fischer; and four brothers-in-law: Dick (Betty) Maskel, Emmett Maskel, Pat Maskel, and Ed (Judy) Maskel.

Preferred memorials may be made to Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

