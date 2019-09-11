COAL CITY – Lauraine L. “Jane” Larson, 86, of Coal City passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

A private graveside burial: Braceville-Gardner Cemetery.

She was born January 16, 1933 in Coal City, daughter of Clyde and Lucille Coleson Miller. She married Dale “Swede” Larson April 12, 1952.

She was a homemaker who enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. She was an avid reader and enjoyed her programs on television. Most of all, Jane was a loving wife and mother and grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Dale; her daughter, Janet (the late Harry) VanDuyne of Ottawa; her son, Michael D. (Maria Minakis) Larson of Coal City; two granddaughters: Kathryn (Ben) Clements of Coal City and Allison (Frank Smith) Larson of Braidwood; a great-grandson, Ryland Clements; one sister-in-law, Marlene Miller of Coal City; and one son-in-law, Bruce Irwin.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Duane Larson; sisters: Lola Wilson and Elsie Thorsen; and brothers: Gibson Miller, Henry (Hank) Miller, Clyde Miller and Orville “Buck” Miller.

