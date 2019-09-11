DWIGHT – Jean Helen Goley Krug passed away peacefully the morning of September 6, 2019.

Friends and family are invited to pay their respects Wednesday, September 11, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, Dwight.

Funeral services will follow the visitation at 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Cremation rites will be accorded following the services.

A graveside service will be Friday, September 13, in Goodfarm Cemetery.

Jean resided in the Dwight area most of her life. She was born in Odell, attended Loretto one-room schoolhouse, and St. Paul’s Catholic School in Odell. As an adult, she resided in rural Dwight.

Jean celebrated her 84th birthday August 31 while surrounded by her family. She was thrilled and surprised by the party. The family celebrated with cake, and Jean was able to hear the heartbeat of her soon-to-be great-grandchild to be born to her granddaughter Demi and Dustin Bayler.

Surviving are her six children: James Tucker, Juanita (Jack) Noffsinger, Kirby (Pat) Krug, Carl Krug, Jackie (James) Eskins and Kim Krug.

Also surviving are Jean’s grandchildren: Amy Noffsinger, Kelly (Josh) Osborne, Brandon (Robyn) Krug, Craig (Lizzie) Krug, Chelsey Stacy, Billie Kimmell, Kimberly Eskins, Demi (Dustin) Bayler, and Lyndey (Russell) Ferguson; her 11 great-grandchildren: Jacquelyn and Sadie Messenbrink, Jasmine and Samantha Noffsinger, Keegan and Zoey Krug, Adellyn Krug, Rosie and Beau Krug, Hayden and Paisley Kimmell, and Baby Bayler.

Waiting for Jean in Heaven are her parents; husband, Earl; brother, Richard; and her grandson, Jeremy Noffsinger.

Jean brought a smile to everyone’s face with her own unique smile. She was a longtime waitress at Stark’s Family Restaurant and Harvest Table in Dwight. Over the years, she had many beloved customers and co-workers.

After Jean retired, she and Earl could be found at their camper parked alongside many of their “camping friends” at South Wilmington’s Fireman’s Club, where they had been members since the opening of “the club.” Jean’s family members have many fond memories of her entertaining them with a day at the “beach” or a night around the campfire.

Jean was also an amateur photographer. Because of her photography skills, most of her grandchildren need glasses. Jean was not a typical grandmother – she introduced her children and grandchildren to her love of country music (especially Johnny Cash), Native American culture and art, shopping, animals, and a fun-loving sense of humor. She was greatly loved and will be greatly missed.

Until we see you again, G.G., save us a spot in Heaven.