Jacqueline Gibbons, nee Lecour. Beloved wife of the late John E. Gibbons; dear mother of Paula (Charles) Hirst, Jed, and the late Laura; loving grandmother of Charles M. Hirst IV; fond sister of the late Paul (Peggy) Lecour.
Her Funeral Mass was Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. John Cantius Church, 825 N. Carpenter St., Chicago.
Interment: Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Dwight.
Please omit flowers, Masses preferred, or donations to Serenity Hospice, 1626 E. Elm, Harrisonville, MO 64701.
