Herbert F. Voigts

DWIGHT – Herbert F. “Herb” Voigts of Dwight passed away surrounded by his family at 10:37 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Heritage Health in Dwight.

Herb was born April 17, 1930 in Streator, son of Albert G. and Anna L. (Gillett) Voigts. He married Wilma Jean Rodeffer September 9, 1951 in LaHarpe. She survives in Dwight.

He is also survived by a daughter, Cynthia (Mark) Dabbs of Dwight; sons: Randall A. (Karen) Voigts of Whitehall and Daniel (Sharon) Voigts of Dwight; a sister, Ann Marsh, of rural Dwight; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Susan Voigts.

Herb served in the United States Army from 1954 – 1956. He graduated from ISU with a bachelor’s degree and worked for the State of Illinois Department of Highways for 29 years. He also farmed and was a real estate appraiser before he retired.

Herb was a member of the Masonic Lodge #371 in Dwight for more than 50 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church. He served as the President of the board for the Continental Manor from its inception until his passing. He also served as president of the Dwight Grade School Board, the Prairie Creek Library Board, the Dwight Lions Club, and Habitat for Humanity in Pontiac. He was also very active at church, serving as a lay witness for more than 30 years.

Funeral services were held Saturday, September 7, at 11 a.m. in the United Methodist Church, Dwight, with Pastor Mike Ebersohl officiating.

Burial: Oaklawn Cemetery,

Dwight. Family members were pallbearers. Full military rites were conducted by the Dwight American Legion and the Dwight VFW.

Visitation was Friday, September 6, from 4 until 7 p.m. at Hager Memorial Home, with Masonic Rites during the visitation. Additional visitation at the church was from 10 a.m. Saturday until the services.

Memorials in Herb’s honor may be directed to the United Methodist Church, Dwight.

The guestbook may be signed and online condolences may be left for Herb’s family at www.hagermemorial.com